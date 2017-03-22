Red Hat Inc (RHT) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen and Company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Red Hat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Pacific Crest restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Red Hat from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) traded up 1.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.18. 1,232,398 shares of the company traded hands. Red Hat has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63.

In other Red Hat news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 16,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $1,231,173.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,268.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $426,735.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,909,035.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,321. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Red Hat by 24.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,244,633 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,636,374,000 after buying an additional 3,954,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,426,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260,498 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $296,957,000 after buying an additional 942,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Red Hat by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 993,792 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $69,268,000 after buying an additional 807,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

