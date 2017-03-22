Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) traded down 3.80% on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 156,615 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $140.02 million. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $31,796.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,713.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners Ii Lp sold 9,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $75,770.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,292,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,403,103.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,990 shares of company stock valued at $467,384. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Recro Pharma by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Recro Pharma by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

