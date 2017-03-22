Reading International, Inc. (RDI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reading International, Inc. is engaged primarily in the ownership and management of commercial and residential property. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Reading International in a report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) traded down 0.5006% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.9199. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Reading International has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.7997 and a beta of 0.95.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Reading International had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that Reading International will post $0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Reading International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,233,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reading International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reading International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc (RDI) is focused on the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas, and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia and New Zealand. The Company operates through two segments: cinema exhibition and real estate. The cinema exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

