Rakuten Inc (RKUNY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Inc (NASDAQ:RKUNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Rakuten, Inc. engages in the internet services business. Its operating segments consist of Internet Services, FinTech and Others. Internet Services segment manages e-commerce, online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance and electronic money. Others segment includes the provision of messaging and communication services and management of a Japanese professional baseball team. Rakuten, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Rakuten Inc (NASDAQ:RKUNY) traded down 2.71% on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 3,515 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rakuten Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17.

