Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2,061,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 541.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 146.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $149.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Your IP Address:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Vetr raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.86 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.