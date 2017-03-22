Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops and markets wireless communication solutions. The Company offers wireless solutions for wi-fi routers and consumer electronics, an integrated single chip solution for video stream and multiple input and output chipsets. Quantenna Communications, Inc. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QTNA. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Quantenna Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) traded down 1.80% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,766 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. Quantenna Communications has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company’s market capitalization is $686.99 million.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business earned $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Quantenna Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTNA. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,626,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $49,088,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $4,904,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

