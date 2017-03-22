QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Mizuho currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

QEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded QEP Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a focus stock rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on QEP Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $24.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) traded down 2.113% on Tuesday, reaching $12.275. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,636 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.94 billion. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.90 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QEP Resources will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Phillips S. Baker, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $99,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,156.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in QEP Resources by 8,263.0% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QEP Resources by 41.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 63.1% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth $204,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

