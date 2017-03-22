Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Raised by Analyst

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of TeleTech Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst F. Atkins now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research cut TeleTech Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut TeleTech Holdings from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) opened at 30.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.80. TeleTech Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

TeleTech Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm earned $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.06 million. TeleTech Holdings had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from TeleTech Holdings’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TeleTech Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 62.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeleTech Holdings during the third quarter worth about $2,455,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,274,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,939,000 after buying an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of TeleTech Holdings by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,136,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,953,000 after buying an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

TeleTech Holdings Company Profile

TeleTech Holdings, Inc (TeleTech) is a customer engagement management service provider that delivers integrated consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

