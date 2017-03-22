Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Increased by Analyst

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:XOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q2 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOG. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NYSE:XOG) opened at 16.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,904,000.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, formerly Extraction Oil & Gas, LLC, is an energy company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin (the DJ Basin) of Colorado.

