Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Primo Water Co. Issued By Barrington Research (PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primo Water in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) opened at 13.92 on Monday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $362.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Primo Water had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Primo Water by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David J. Mills sold 5,669 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $73,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $212,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

