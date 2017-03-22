Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for AXT Inc (AXTI) Cut by B. Riley

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXT in a report released on Friday. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q1 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company earned $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AXT from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on AXT in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at 5.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. AXT has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,534,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AXT by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 272,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AXT by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 263,232 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

AXT

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

