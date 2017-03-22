Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Public Limited Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prudential Public Limited Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) opened at 43.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Public Limited Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $44.21.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Prudential Public Limited Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,220,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 51,182 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 125,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Public Limited Company during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public Limited Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

