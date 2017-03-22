Prudential plc (PRU) Given “Outperform” Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Macquarie currently has a GBX 1,877 ($23.18) price objective on the stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($23.34) price target on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential plc from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.76) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($22.79) target price (up previously from GBX 1,748 ($21.59)) on shares of Prudential plc in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 1,775 ($21.92) target price on shares of Prudential plc and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential plc to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.91) to GBX 1,705 ($21.06) in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential plc presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,763.58 ($21.78).

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) traded down 1.85% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1726.50. 8,367,505 shares of the stock traded hands. Prudential plc has a one year low of GBX 1,096.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,801.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 44.38 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,634.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,525.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 30.57 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Prudential plc’s previous dividend of $12.93.

Prudential plc Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

