Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (PTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) traded down 4.46% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 42,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $267.07 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,694. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 47.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,166,000 after buying an additional 394,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 174.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,556,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,450,000 after buying an additional 461,538 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

