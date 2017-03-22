Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing pharmaceuticals to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases. It is developing PRT-201, a recombinant human elastase, applied in a single treatment to the external surface of arteries and veins during an open surgical procedure or an endovascular intervention. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

PRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $21.00 target price on Proteon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Proteon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities lowered Proteon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a market perform rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.14.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) traded up 3.23% on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,527 shares. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $26.56 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTO. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Pharmstandard International S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

