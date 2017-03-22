Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble Co comprises about 2.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 12.6% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.90.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.22 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Procter & Gamble Co to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, insider Mohamed Samir Abde Abdelfattah sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $171,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $269,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,936 shares of company stock worth $35,928,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble Co

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.