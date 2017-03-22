Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $93.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.73.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) traded down 0.302% on Tuesday, reaching $90.915. 3,107,751 shares of the company were exchanged. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $232.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.657 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.90.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 47,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $4,117,539.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,643 shares in the company, valued at $13,214,171.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 23,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,130,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,936 shares of company stock valued at $35,928,133. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 1.1% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co by 12.6% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

