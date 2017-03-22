Private & Commercial Finance Group plc (PCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Private & Commercial Finance Group plc (LON:PCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Private & Commercial Finance Group plc (LON:PCF) opened at 27.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.37. The stock’s market cap is GBX 43.58 million. Private & Commercial Finance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.47) target price on shares of Private & Commercial Finance Group plc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stockdale Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 42 ($0.52) target price on shares of Private & Commercial Finance Group plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Private & Commercial Finance Group plc

Private & Commercial Finance Group plc is engaged in the purchase, hire, financing and sale of vehicles and equipment, and the provision of related fee-based services. The Company’s segments include Consumer Finance and Business Finance. Its Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles to consumers.

