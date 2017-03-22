Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRMW. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) traded down 1.042% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.775. The company had a trading volume of 75,229 shares. Primo Water has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.39. The company’s market capitalization is $407.37 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.34%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post ($0.06) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primo Water news, VP David J. Mills sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $73,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $212,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 293,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

