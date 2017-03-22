Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Shares of Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 627,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Premier Gold Mines has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.05. The company’s market capitalization is $583.62 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $75,700.

About Premier Gold Mines

Premier Gold Mines Limited (Premier) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on exploring for and developing gold deposits within North America. The principal projects in which Premier holds an interest are the Trans-Canada Property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project; McCoy-Cove Project, Lander County, Nevada, and South Arturo Mine, Elko County, Nevada.

