Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a corporate rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) traded up 0.000% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.575. 60,822,069 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 10.85 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.42. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 1.18.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited (Premier) and its subsidiary companies are engaged in the business of exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties on the African continent. The Company’s flagship project, RHA Tungsten is located in Zimbabwe. Premier holds claims to several of other prospective projects in Zimbabwe, which include the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum pegmatites at Fort Rixon, Tinde Fluorspar, Globe multi-element and graphite, and Rare Earth Elements at Katete.

