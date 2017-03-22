Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus is likely to benefit from increasing project wins, streamlining of operations and strong cash flow generation abilities. In the first quarter of fiscal 2017, Plexus won 51 new manufacturing programs worth approximately $217 million and has added over $785 million in revenues in the trailing four quarters due to new wins. Moreover, we believe that the company’s cost cutting initiatives and strong growth in higher margin engineering agreements will help it to strengthen its margins over the long run. Management has said that though delays in orders from a client will mar Industrial/Commercial segment revenues in the current quarter but things should improve in the third quarter. Plexus remains confident of achieving $3 billion revenue run rate in fiscal 2017. The company has outperformed the broader market in the past one year. However, customer concentration, stiff competition and sluggish market demand can prove to be headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Longbow Research lowered Plexus Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Plexus Corp. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a positive rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Plexus Corp. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plexus Corp. from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) traded up 0.221% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.585. The company had a trading volume of 53,041 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.417 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business earned $635 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.93 million. Plexus Corp. had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 3.50%. Plexus Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post $3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $620,716.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,228.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 232,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,902 shares of company stock worth $9,716,053 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 798,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. by 146.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp. (Plexus) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) industry. The Company delivers end-to-end solutions for customers in the Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The Company’s segments are AMER, APAC and EMEA.

