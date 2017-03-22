Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.6% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $130,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 108.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $204.53 billion.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post $4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,600.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Independent Research GmbH raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

