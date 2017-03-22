Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Pilgrim’s Pride’s shares outperformed the Zacks categorized Food-Meat Products industry. The company intends to boost near-term revenues on higher demand, superior customer relationships and strategic marketing programs. While, solid revenues and greater operational efficacy are likely to drive profitability in the quarters ahead. However, headwinds such as outbreak of livestock diseases, extensive industry rivalry or input price inflation might hurt near-term results. Over the last 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock remained unchanged for both 2017 and 2018.”

PPC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Pilgrim's Pride Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on Pilgrim's Pride Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) traded up 1.20% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 521,033 shares. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Pilgrim's Pride Co. had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. by 34.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

