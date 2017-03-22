Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222,319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 197,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,970,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,596,000 after buying an additional 3,958,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $6,241,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 34.25 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays PLC raised Pfizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

In related news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

