Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Even though 2016 was a roller-coaster year for the energy market, Petrobras stock more than doubled during the period. The largest integrated energy firm in Brazil, Petrobras boasts of a healthy production growth and has announced several important discoveries of late. Additionally, loans from China should offer some relief considering Petrobras’ money-laundering scandal, which has scarred its credit metrics. Moreover, we appreciate the cost-control initiatives adopted by Petrobras. But there's no ignoring that the crude price slump has adversely affected the group’s earnings and cash flows, particularly at its upstream unit. On top of that, high debt levels and a decline in the number of available creditors have put pressure on the company’s financials. Considering all the factors, we think that the current valuation is fair and adequately reflects Petrobras' growth prospects.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $11.00 target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.42 to $10.63 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) traded up 2.667% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.045. The company had a trading volume of 26,096,709 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $58.99 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 29.2% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Company Profile

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company’s activities are divided into five business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), which focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas in Brazil and abroad; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which mainly covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products, export of ethanol, as well as extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which includes transportation and trading of LNG and natural gas, as well as generation and sale of electricity; Distribution, which sells oil products through own retail network and wholesale channels, and Biofuels, which includes the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as ethanol-related activities.

