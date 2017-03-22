Perennial Advisors LLC Invests $4,140,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CT Mason acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 68,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 200.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,145,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,072,000 after buying an additional 2,768,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $93.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business earned $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Instinet reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In related news, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $3,541,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 369,486 shares in the company, valued at $31,095,941.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,092,771.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,009,515. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

