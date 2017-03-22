PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 106.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,600,000 after buying an additional 1,274,477 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 68.8% in the third quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after buying an additional 141,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 111.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The firm earned $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr lowered PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.84 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

