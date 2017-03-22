PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr cut shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.67 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.1543% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.9425. 2,383,390 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.6808 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company earned $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 66.01%.

In other news, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,111,640.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 23,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $2,571,944.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,859 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 286,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.