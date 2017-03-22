Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) opened at 44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.54. The company’s market capitalization is $659.65 million. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $61.97.

