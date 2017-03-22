Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKIS. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peak Resorts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peak Resorts during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peak Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

Your IP Address:

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) traded down 1.77% on Wednesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,766 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $77.60 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Peak Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peak Resorts will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.