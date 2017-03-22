Paul Edwards Acquires 300 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Paul Edwards acquired 300 shares of Go-Ahead Group plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,708 ($21.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,124 ($6,328.27).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) opened at 1748.00 on Wednesday. Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,701.08 and a one year high of GBX 2,696.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 749.07 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,074.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,102.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 30.17 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Your IP Address:

Several research analysts have commented on GOG shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,330 ($28.78) to GBX 2,340 ($28.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Liberum Capital downgraded Go-Ahead Group plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,440 ($30.13) to GBX 2,100 ($25.94) in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC Holdings plc reduced their price objective on Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,470 ($30.51) to GBX 2,335 ($28.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Go-Ahead Group plc to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($28.41) to GBX 1,925 ($23.77) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Go-Ahead Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,360 ($29.15).

Go-Ahead Group plc Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.