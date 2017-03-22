Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.34 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) traded up 0.72% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,418 shares. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Pan American Silver Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pan American Silver Corp.’s payout ratio is -13.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. during the third quarter worth $180,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. (Pan American) is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold and base metals including copper, lead and zinc, as well as other related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company’s primary product (silver) is produced in Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia.

