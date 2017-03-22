Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their overweight rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, January 28th. HC Wainwright set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) traded up 1.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 485,494 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.78 billion.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company earned $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $576,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President James S. Scibetta sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $770,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,978.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and manufacture of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam drug delivery technology, for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its primary focus lies in the development of non-opioid products for postsurgical pain control.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.