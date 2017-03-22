Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 36.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) traded up 0.64% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,710 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The stock’s market cap is $434.88 million. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 81.99%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post ($0.88) EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops and manufactures sequencing systems to help scientists resolve genetically complex problems. The Company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) technology enables single molecule, real-time detection of biological processes. Based on its SMRT technology, the Company has introduced the PacBio RS II System.

