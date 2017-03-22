Oxford Biomedica Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica (OTC:OXBDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oxford Biomedica in a report released on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Your IP Address:

Shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTC:OXBDF) traded up 0.000% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.079. Oxford Biomedica has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00. The firm’s market cap is $228.43 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.