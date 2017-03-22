Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Outfront outperformed the Zacks categorized REIT – Equity Trust – Other industry over the past three months. Also, its estimate for 2017 moved north over the past 30 days. In February, the company reported fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.56, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51. Also, the company announced the implementation of ON Smart Media platform with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA). Moreover, the recent hike in dividend is encouraging. The company’s huge geographic diversity, efforts to convert from traditional static billboard displays to digital billboard displays and low-cost out-of-home (OOH) platform augur well. However, cut-throat competition, dependence on the prospects of advertisers and rise in the interest rate remain concerns.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on OUT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Outfront Media from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) traded down 2.673% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.035. 469,214 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.507 and a beta of 1.28. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business earned $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,942.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. WFG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 83.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc, formerly CBS Outdoor Americas Inc, is a provider of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites across the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Company’s inventory consists of billboard displays and transit advertising displays. It operates through two segments.

