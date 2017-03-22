OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Price Target Increased to GBX 440 by Analysts at Investec

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) had its target price increased by Investec from GBX 405 ($5.00) to GBX 440 ($5.43) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.11) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 394 ($4.87) price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 512 ($6.32) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC from GBX 355 ($4.38) to GBX 445 ($5.50) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 416.17 ($5.14).

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) traded down 0.82% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 411.50. The company had a trading volume of 425,260 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.97. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.00 billion. OneSavings Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 173.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 439.45.

Your IP Address:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank PLC’s previous dividend of $2.90.

About OneSavings Bank PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) is a United Kingdom-based lending and retail savings company. The Company operates through three segments: Buy-to-Let/SME, Residential Mortgages and Personal Loans. The Company provides Buy-to-Let mortgages secured on residential property held for investment purposes by experienced and professional landlords and commercial mortgages secured on commercial and semicommercial properties held for investment purposes or for owner occupation.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.