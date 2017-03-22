OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “OM Asset Management plc operates as a multi-boutique asset management company. It provides its services to individuals and institutions. The Company offers products in domestic and international equities, fixed income, and alternative investments, such as timber and real estate. OM Asset Management plc is based Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OM Asset Management PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OM Asset Management PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.92.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) traded up 0.2816% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.2099. 212,718 shares of the stock traded hands. OM Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.5332 and a beta of 1.76.

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.32 million. OM Asset Management PLC had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 75.43%. OM Asset Management PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OM Asset Management PLC will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. OM Asset Management PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

In other OM Asset Management PLC news, CEO Peter L. Bain sold 25,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $373,327.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,690,105.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $80,858.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,177 shares of company stock worth $1,704,766 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in OM Asset Management PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in OM Asset Management PLC by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OM Asset Management PLC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

OM Asset Management PLC Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

