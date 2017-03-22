Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Director Acquires $57,750.00 in Stock

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Edward Bonifas purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Bonifas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Edward Bonifas purchased 2,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Edward Bonifas purchased 5,182 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $56,846.54.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) traded down 0.96% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,526 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.67. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,377,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Company provides financial services through its approximately 20 banking locations that are located primarily in Aurora, Illinois, and its surrounding communities and throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

