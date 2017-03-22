Old National Bancorp (ONB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 70,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,439.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 65.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $180,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) opened at 16.75 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

