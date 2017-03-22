Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier transporting primarily less-than-truckload shipments of general commodities, including consumer goods, textiles and capital goods to a diversified customer base. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.17.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) traded up 0.01% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.90. The company had a trading volume of 312,477 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $745.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.36 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,988,000 after buying an additional 407,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,526,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,347,000 after buying an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,665,000 after buying an additional 194,075 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,389,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

