Oddo Securities Analysts Give Gerry Weber International AG (GWI1) a €12.00 Price Target

Oddo Securities set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research GmbH set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on shares of Gerry Weber International AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on shares of Gerry Weber International AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DZ Bank AG restated a sell rating on shares of Gerry Weber International AG in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of Gerry Weber International AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, equinet AG set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on shares of Gerry Weber International AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.63 ($12.50).

Shares of Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) opened at 11.757 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.73 and a 200-day moving average of €11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of €539.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1175.700. Gerry Weber International AG has a 52-week low of €10.00 and a 52-week high of €13.70.

Gerry Weber International AG Company Profile

Gerry Weber International AG is a Germany-based fashion and lifestyle company with focus on apparel for women. The Company owns the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN, SAMOON and HALLHUBER. It operates through three segments: GERRY WEBER Core Retail, GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale and HALLHUBER: The GERRY WEBER Core Retail segment comprises retail of the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON; the GERRY WEBER Core Wholesale segment includes wholesale activities of the brands GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON, and through the HALLHUBER segment the Company offers clothing, accessories, bags and shoes.

