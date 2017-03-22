Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. BTIG Research currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.06. 450,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm’s market cap is $260.53 million. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,346.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company earned $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post ($2.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its hydrogel platform technology. The Company’s bioresorbable hydrogel based product candidates are designed to provide sustained delivery of therapeutic agents to the eye.

