Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Receives Underperform Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

OCDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.56) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC from GBX 476 ($5.88) to GBX 390 ($4.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 309.45 ($3.82).

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 243.70. 3,875,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.45 billion. Ocado Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 203.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 352.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.59.

In other Ocado Group PLC news, insider Tim Steiner sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total value of £87,543.42 ($108,118.34). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 175 shares of company stock valued at $45,721.

About Ocado Group PLC

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

