NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of NxStage Medical worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTM. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 40.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 56.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 101.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) opened at 27.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXTM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 target price on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of NxStage Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of NxStage Medical to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other NxStage Medical news, CEO Jeffrey H. Burbank sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig W. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,757.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,260 shares of company stock worth $6,984,379. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. The Company operates through three segments: System One, In-Center and Services. It offers its products and services to various markets, such as home, critical care and in-center.

