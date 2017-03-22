NWF Group plc (NWF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on May 2nd

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) opened at 152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.26. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 74.18 million. NWF Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 137.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 181.00.

NWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded NWF Group plc to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of NWF Group plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Your IP Address:

About NWF Group plc

NWF Group plc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds, the sale and distribution of fuel oils, and the warehousing and distribution of ambient groceries. The Company operates through three segments: Feeds, Food and Fuels. The Feeds segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of animal feeds and other agricultural products.

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.