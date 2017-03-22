Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc (NYSE:NORD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NORD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nord Anglia Education from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CLSA downgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Nord Anglia Education from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on shares of Nord Anglia Education from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) remained flat at $24.20 on Tuesday. 50,041 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. Nord Anglia Education has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company earned $261 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. Nord Anglia Education had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nord Anglia Education will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nord Anglia Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 181,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 5.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 2.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 1,402,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after buying an additional 729,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

