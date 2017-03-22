Nike Inc (NKE) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $66.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Nike from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $57.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded down 6.31% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. 22,447,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. Nike has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

