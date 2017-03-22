Nike Inc (NKE) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Analysts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $62.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $65.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $65.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,092,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,719,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,984,719,000 after buying an additional 2,563,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,587,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,926,306,000 after buying an additional 662,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,211,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,538,008,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nike by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,830,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,149,353,000 after buying an additional 755,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

